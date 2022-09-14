Funding will be used to accelerate Ownera's deployment of a global interoperability network to unlock the institutional tokenized securities market

Ownera, the company delivering an extensive interoperability trading network for tokenized assets, is today announcing Series A funding of $20M including J.P. Morgan and LRC Group.

Ownera's objective is to create a global unified inter-trading pipeline for digital securities, efficiently connecting siloed tokenization platforms and trading interfaces. Based on the open-source FINP2P protocol, Ownera's offering seamlessly connects any type of securities tokenization engine on any public or private blockchain, or even on traditional ledgers.

For financial institutions and venues, Ownera can provide clients with a unified digital securities wallet, connected to a single API that aggregates and normalizes the offerings. Clients can then invest, trade, lend and borrow against the connected set of tokenized assets.

The Series A financing round also includes Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

"It is commonly accepted that the tokenization of securities has the capacity to digitize markets with total value in the trillions of dollars. Dozens of platforms are being deployed by financial institutions across the market, and our job is to be the neutral layer, seamlessly interconnecting them into one global distribution and liquidity network, using open-source network specifications", said Ownera Co-Founder CEO, Ami Ben-David.

"Interconnectivity is key to maintaining a liquid marketplace for tokenized assets. Ownera has developed a solution with the potential to connect multiple platforms to start building towards that liquid marketplace", said Scott Lucas, Head of Markets DLT, J.P. Morgan.

"LRC has chosen Ownera as a solution to distribute tokenized Real Estate assets to qualified investors using the open-source FinP2P protocol, adopted by global financial institutions. This solution has the potential to allow qualified investors access to single assets, portfolios and real estate-based structures in tokenized form, optimizing asset allocation and removing unnecessary friction", said Nadav Zohar, Chairman, LRC Group.

J.P. Morgan's Scott Lucas will join Ownera's board. Nadav Zohar, Chairman of the LRC Group, a major investor in the round and partner of Ownera, will join the board as Executive Chairman.

About Ownera:

Ownera is a digital assets software company building the institutional inter-trading rails for a new multi-trillion-dollar digital securities market. The company led the creation of the open-source FinP2P interoperability protocol and delivers FinP2P based network nodes and digital assets solutions to the financial industry, which enable global distribution and liquidity for digital securities. Learn more at: ownera.io

