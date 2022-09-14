Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Can Help if Your Loved One Has Experienced Nursing Home Abuse or Neglect

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Deciding to place a loved one in the care of a nursing home can be a stressful transition. Unfortunately, entrusting a nursing home and individual caretakers to provide the best care for your elderly family member isn't guaranteed, and neglect and abuse in a long-term care facility are common. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has a team of trained nursing home abuse lawyers to help should your loved one face wrongful actions in a nursing home such as neglect and abuse.

According to the National Council on Aging, up to 5 million elders are abused or injured each year in nursing homes. These victims can experience many types of emotional, physical, psychological and financial abuse. While victims are not at fault, certain situations can increase the likelihood an elder will experience abuse in a nursing home. Some of these instances can include if they experience consistent social isolation or have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

Nursing home abuse and neglect physical signs to look for include bruises, physical marks and broken bones. A victim may also experience dehydration, unsanitary living conditions, increased fear and anxiety, or fraudulent and unusual financial activity. Contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers immediately if nursing home abuse or injury is suspected. Hiring an experienced nursing home abuse lawyer who serves abuse victims as a dedicated career can help families focus less on the logistical complexities of a lawsuit and more on getting their loved ones well. For more information on why you should hire a nursing home abuse lawyer at the first signs of elder abuse or injury, watch "The Best Nursing Home Abuse Lawyer For You."

If nursing home abuse is suspected, the victim's family can file a lawsuit against the nursing home after reporting any immediate danger to the local authorities. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has attorneys that can be there to help before and during the process. These lawyers have extensive experience in nursing home abuse and have dedicated themselves to assisting Kentucky and Tennessee residents who have fallen victim to negligence and abuse while within long-term care facilities. The Hughes & Coleman team can help increase the value of the case to secure the most money possible for our client. For over three decades, the Hughes & Coleman legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully recovered more than $1 billion for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. We recognize that clients are going through a difficult time in their lives and need support when seeking a trustworthy attorney and getting the justice they deserve that is essential to their well-being. The Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. Our team also makes it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury or abuse claim, so they don't feel lost or alone. For more information on how to seek help from a personal injury lawyer when a loved one has been abused or injured in a nursing home, see https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/lexington-nursing-home-abuse-lawyers/.

For more information on how Hughes & Coleman can help with a free personal injury case consultation, visit https://bit.ly/3PVEIBe. To understand how employee shortages at nursing home facilities can lead to increases of neglect and abuse for elderly patients, see https://www.accesswire.com/712115/Employees-Shortage-At-Nursing-Home-Facilities-Can-Lead-To-Increases-of-Neglect-and-Abuse-for-Elderly-Patients. To learn more about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

