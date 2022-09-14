Fact.MR: Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Diabetes Necessitates Robust Virus Filtration Market Demand by 13% CAGR through 2026

Virus Filtration System Manufacturers to Capitalize on Burgeoning Demand for Air Purifiers in Veterinary Hospitals and Animal Kennels

Fact.MR in its latest global virus filtration market report presents in-depth analysis for the upcoming decade. It also offers a 360-degree view of growth factors and trends impacting the sales in the market. Further, the report also dives deep into strategies adopted by incumbents, new entrants, and established players across the globe.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virus filtration market is set to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% between 2022 and 2026. Growing emphasis on maintaining optimal air quality is likely to drive sales of virus filtration systems during the assessment period. Further, increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and diabetes is likely to necessitate the use of virus filtration systems.





As per the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every six deaths worldwide is caused due to cancer. WHO further states that the number of people suffering from diabetes increased to 422 million in 2014 from 108 million in 1980. There was a 5% surge in premature mortality occurring due to diabetes from 2000 and 2016.

These chronic illnesses don't come alone but bring along various other ailments such as kidney failure, eye-ailments, and heart attacks. As focus on preventive healthcare increases, demand for devices that improve air quality is also expected to surge during the forecast period.

Further, demand for biopharmaceutical products is another crucial factor driving growth in the global virus filtration market. These products can treat diseases and ailments and not merely their symptoms, which has been crucial in the continual adoption of these products. Moreover, growing adoption of single-use technologies, coupled with rapid technological advancement is anticipated to drive sales during the forecast period.

Besides, high demand for air purifiers in healthcare facilities like hospitals, clinics, veterinary hospitals, boarding kennels, and animal kennels to maintain indoor air quality for both staff and patients is likely to aid growth. These purifiers are capable of eliminating odors, airborne pathogens, and allergens from the air.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. virus filtration market is set to be valued at US$ 1 Billion in 2022 owing to rising need for biologics.

in 2022 owing to rising need for biologics. China virus filtration market is expected to be valued at US$ 900 Million by the end of 2026.

virus filtration market is expected to be valued at by the end of 2026. By type, the reagents and kits segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 15% between 2022-2026.

The global virus filtration market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Billion in 2022.

in 2022. Based on region, North America is set to lead the virus filtration market on the back of investments by pharmaceutical companies in the manufacturing of biologics.

Growth Drivers:

Technological advancement in mAb downstream procedures is likely to push the development of more efficient virus filtration systems, which is expected to boost sales.

Use of virus filtration systems to reduce inflammatory mediators is anticipated to spur their uptake in the healthcare domain.

Restraints:

Membrane filtration systems are fragile and sometimes break on autoclaving, which may hamper their demand in the evaluation period.

Some of the newly developed virus filtration systems like Balston Manifold have cadmium-coated center posts that can corrode easily, thereby hindering sales.

Competitive Landscape:

Virus filtration manufacturers are adopting various strategies to consolidate their positions in the global market. These include new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions. Some of the other key players are joining hands with local companies to co-develop innovative solutions for attracting a large consumer base.

For instance,

In August 2021 , Honeywell announced a "drop-in" filter that is capable of clearing out 97% of the Sars-Cov-19 virus. It will be available for schools and government offices that don't want to spend heavily on denser filtration.

, Honeywell announced a "drop-in" filter that is capable of clearing out 97% of the Sars-Cov-19 virus. It will be available for schools and government offices that don't want to spend heavily on denser filtration. Estonian UV Tech in 2021 released the first virus-killing air purifier. The device is worn around the neck and has the ability to filter 99% of viruses and bacteria. It provides protection against E.Coli with a 99.88% reduction, as well as against Alphavirus, which it claims to stop at a rate of 99.44%. The process goes through the internal filter and a germicidal UV-C light before ventilating to the user.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Sartorius AG

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Pall Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

BioMérieux SA

WuXi Biologics

More Valuable Insights on Virus Filtration Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global virus filtration market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2026. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting sales of virus filtration market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Kits & Reagents

Services

Filtration Systems

Others

By Application:

Biological

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Virus Filtration Market Report

What is the anticipated market size of the virus filtration market in 2022?

At what rate will sales in the global virus filtration market grow until 2026?

Which are the factors hampering the demand in the virus filtration market?

Which region is expected to dominate the global virus filtration market during 2022-2026?

Which are the factors driving sales in the virus filtration market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market valuation of the virus filtration market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Dental Cameras Market : The global market for dental cameras is set to be valued at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4 Billion by the end of 2027. From 2022 to 2027, demand for dental cameras is expected to grow at an astounding CAGR of 11.7%. In the upcoming decade, demand for intraoral dental cameras is anticipated to rise significantly due to their advantages such as capable of taking direct dental impressions, reducing the need for restoration remakes, and facilitating better clinical workflows.

Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market : The market for anesthesia monitoring devices is expected to generate US$ 2.2 Billion in terms of revenue in 2022. It is set to be valued at US$ 3.4 Billion by the end of 2027 and exhibit growth at an outstanding CAGR of 9.1% during 2022 to 2027. The market for anesthesia monitoring devices is being driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases, which has increased the number of surgeries being conducted globally.

Vitrectomy Machines Market : By the end of 2027, the global market for vitrectomy machines is anticipated to reach US$ 610 Million from US$ 430 Million in 2022. A high-value CAGR of 7.2% is expected to be showcased by the market between 2022 and 2027. Vitrectomy machines are gaining more popularity as they reduce the risk of vision loss by cauterizing the ocular blood vessels.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market: Fact.MR expects the respiratory virus vaccines market size to surpass US$ 14 Bn valuation by the end of 2030. Europe is forecast to emerge as the second-leading market for respiratory virus vaccines.

