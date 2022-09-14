Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM
London, September 14
LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
14 September 2022
Augmentum Fintech plc
(the 'Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.
|Resolutions
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Total
Votes Cast
|Votes
Withheld
|Ordinary Resolutions
|1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022.
|76,220,614
|99.92%
|57,780
|0.08%
|76,278,394
|34,375
|2. To re-elect Neil England as a Director of the Company.
|75,079,725
|98.47%
|1,169,551
|1.53%
|76,249,276
|63,493
|3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company.
|75,070,047
|98.44%
|1,186,534
|1.56%
|76,256,581
|56,188
|4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of Company.
|75,087,430
|98.47%
|1,169,151
|1.53%
|76,256,581
|56,188
|5. To elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company.
|76,167,827
|99.87%
|96,754
|0.13%
|76,264,581
|48,188
|6. To elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company.
|76,179,269
|99.89%
|83,802
|0.11%
|76,263,071
|49,698
|7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 31 March 2022.
|76,046,297
|99.74%
|196,821
|0.26%
|76,243,118
|69,651
|8. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
|76,057,949
|99.73%
|204,640
|0.27%
|76,262,589
|50,180
|9. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to Company.
|76,147,713
|99.84%
|125,744
|0.16%
|76,273,457
|39,312
|10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.
|76,197,892
|99.90%
|75,745
|0.10%
|76,273,637
|39,132
|Special Business
|11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Ordinary Resolution)
|76,145,880
|99.82%
|135,984
|0.18%
|76,281,864
|30,905
|12. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution)
|75,975,469
|99.60%
|301,984
|0.40%
|76,277,453
|35,316
|13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution)
|76,168,192
|99.88%
|94,732
|0.12%
|76,262,924
|49,845
|14. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)
|75,841,999
|99.42%
|438,848
|0.58%
|76,280,847
|31,922
Notes:
A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Any proxy votes which were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.
At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 178,741,488.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.
