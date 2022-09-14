Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

14 September 2022

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022. 76,220,614 99.92% 57,780 0.08% 76,278,394 34,375 2. To re-elect Neil England as a Director of the Company. 75,079,725 98.47% 1,169,551 1.53% 76,249,276 63,493 3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company. 75,070,047 98.44% 1,186,534 1.56% 76,256,581 56,188 4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of Company. 75,087,430 98.47% 1,169,151 1.53% 76,256,581 56,188 5. To elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company. 76,167,827 99.87% 96,754 0.13% 76,264,581 48,188 6. To elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company. 76,179,269 99.89% 83,802 0.11% 76,263,071 49,698 7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 31 March 2022. 76,046,297 99.74% 196,821 0.26% 76,243,118 69,651 8. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 76,057,949 99.73% 204,640 0.27% 76,262,589 50,180 9. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to Company. 76,147,713 99.84% 125,744 0.16% 76,273,457 39,312 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 76,197,892 99.90% 75,745 0.10% 76,273,637 39,132 Special Business 11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Ordinary Resolution) 76,145,880 99.82% 135,984 0.18% 76,281,864 30,905 12. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution) 75,975,469 99.60% 301,984 0.40% 76,277,453 35,316 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. (Special Resolution) 76,168,192 99.88% 94,732 0.12% 76,262,924 49,845 14. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution) 75,841,999 99.42% 438,848 0.58% 76,280,847 31,922

Notes:

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Any proxy votes which were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 178,741,488.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

For further information, please contact: