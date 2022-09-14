Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Nochmal große Kurschance, nochmal Rallye!? – Triggermeldung antizipativ…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 Ticker-Symbol: LS6 
Frankfurt
14.09.22
10:57 Uhr
0,074 Euro
+0,002
+2,22 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2022 | 17:17
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB is removed (453/22)

On August 12, 2022, the shares and warrants in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB
(the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material
adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. 

On September 9, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information on
the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares(CLS B, ISIN code SE0002756130, order book ID 65182) and
warrants(CLS TO 4 B, ISIN code SE0015812250, order book ID 226689) in Clinical
Laserthermia Systems AB shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.