Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB is removed (453/22)

On August 12, 2022, the shares and warrants in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On September 9, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares(CLS B, ISIN code SE0002756130, order book ID 65182) and warrants(CLS TO 4 B, ISIN code SE0015812250, order book ID 226689) in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB