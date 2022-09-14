Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (451/22)

Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ). Short name: RFAST ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016128169 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 241842 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be September 28, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB