SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, successfully passed the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Examination and has received the SOC 2 Type 1 report. Independent auditors examined SoftServe's customer data protection activities and determined that SoftServe upholds its commitment to customers and partners to safeguard data in the scope of provided engineering services.

"Without question, customer and partner data safety has always been a top priority," said Adriyan Pavlykevych, CISO at SoftServe. "This positive SOC 2 Type 1 report is a significant milestone for the company as we continue to offer best-in-class security across our products. Customers rely on our transformational digital solutions, and this report assures our growing roster of international clients that SoftServe is fully committed to being the most secure service provider possible."

Prepared in accordance with the AICPA Guide, the SOC 2 Type 1 report examines whether a service organization's controls were suitably designed and operated effectively as of a certain point-in-time. According to the AICPA, achieving a successful SOC 2 Type 1 examination "...provides reasonable assurance that the service organization's principal service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the applicable trust services criteria."

Specifically, a SOC 2 Type 1 report examines how specific controls assure that service commitments meet the trust service criteria of: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy.

This assessment, along with recent industry technical achievements and certifications, shows that SoftServe consistently delivers complex technological solutions while also tackling critical cybersecurity concerns. SoftServe is now preparing to undergo the SOC 2 Type 2 examination, deepening the company's reputation as a trusted advisor in digital transformation.

