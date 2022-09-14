Ealixir, Inc.: Ealixir Inc. Announces Removal of "Shell Risk" Designation by OTC Markets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Ealixir Inc. (OTC PINK:EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the "Shell Risk' and "Yield Limited Information' symbol have been removed from the Company's landing page on the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets') website.

Neel Sawant, CEO of Ealixir stated "We are very pleased that the "Shell Risk" designation and the "Yield Limited Information" symbol have been removed by OTC Markets. This is part of our continuing effort to improve our corporate governance and disclosure compliance. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen and we are operating with a global approach to our suite of Ealixir products. Ealixir has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and will continue to actively communicate with its stockholders and investors."

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine.

The Company offers four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal - leveraging and enforcing the public's rights under privacy laws, this service aims to protect the online reputation of clients utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform to achieve the removal, de-indexation or the anonymization of negative or unwanted information.

Ealixir Story - through this service, we aim to assist our clients in developing and spreading on the internet a new or revived story about themselves. Frequently following the completion of our Ealixir removal work, the need to replace the content which was removed with new and positive content becomes apparent. We thus offer our customers a customized editorial plan with the aim of developing a new "story" through a number of articles and features to be published by several online news outlets.

NewsDelete - caters to customers concerned about their reputation in financial affairs, as it is portrayed by privately-managed lists, such as the main international Black-Lists, or government lists, such as the OFAC sanction list. Except in the case of politically exposed persons (PEPs), we are normally able to procure the removal of the client's name from the Blacklist or at least a modification of the information on such client contained therein.

WebID is a detailed report of online content relating to a client. Based on such a report, the client receives an up-to-date portrait of the dominant "sentiment" which is associated with the specific content relating to the client - whether positive, neutral or negative. We uncover harmful information. We geo-localize online conversations related to the client and analyze their demographic composition. At the end of this, we prepare a report for the client which summarizes the strengths and weaknesses of the online content.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts but rather are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability, the Company may incur expenses that surpass revenues, expansion of the Company's service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations in which we expect to provide services, general stock market conditions, and, the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

info@ealixir.com

SOURCE: Ealixir, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716036/Ealixir-Inc-Announces-Removal-of-Shell-Risk-Designation-by-OTC-Markets