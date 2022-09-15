The Chicago Chapter of the Dragonfly Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

The Dragonfly Foundation partners with local hospitals to fulfill the everyday needs of children with cancer and their families. Since 2010, the Cincinnati-headquartered nonprofit has assisted over 6,500 children with cancer, family members, and caregivers by offering a community of support and resources.

The organization established its Chicago Chapter in March 2020 and partners with seven local hospitals, primarily focusing on fulfilling urgent requests. "I feel honored to carry forward the organization's mission and vision of fulfilling these urgent requests and building a community for these families," said Jessica Merar, Director of Programs at The Dragonfly Foundation's Chicago Chapter.

Through the Dragonfly Foundation's Urgent Requests program, families communicate their needs to their hospital social workers, and the organization fulfills requests with no questions asked. Merar explained, "There is no application. We don't need any approvals. We just truly want to give the families what they need." The program offers a variety of resources, including gas cards to offset the costs of traveling to and from treatments, grocery cards, prescription cards, toys, household essentials, and celebrations for life milestones. "This incredibly impactful gift from the SBB Research Group Foundation will support our Urgent Requests Program, helping us deliver the day-to-day needs that arise," said Merar.

"We commend the Dragonfly Foundation for thinking outside the box by focusing on children and families holistically," said Matt Aven, co-founder, and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

In addition to their Urgent Requests program, The Dragonfly Foundation also hosts patient and family events, community-building programs, assembles hospital care bags, and provides a space for direct donations to patients and their loved ones through their Adopt-A-Family program.

For more information about The Dragonfly Foundation, visit https://dragonfly.org/chicago/

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

