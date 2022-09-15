Anzeige
15.09.2022
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 13

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 15 September 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 101,641,853 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 15 September 2022, the Company held 16,287,085 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 101,641,853 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 15 September 2022

