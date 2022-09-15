Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.09.2022
Nochmal große Kurschance, nochmal Rallye!? – Triggermeldung antizipativ…
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
14.09.22
15:53 Uhr
3,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
15.09.2022 | 08:16
39 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 14

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

15 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 322.7253 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 327.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 317.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,121,618 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,969,805 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
448326.00 08:16:4900060992264TRLO0LSE
1940326.00 08:16:4900060992265TRLO0LSE
500326.00 08:16:4900060992266TRLO0LSE
500326.00 08:16:4900060992267TRLO0LSE
500326.00 08:16:4900060992268TRLO0LSE
348326.00 08:16:4900060992269TRLO0LSE
402325.00 08:40:2800060993396TRLO0LSE
333325.00 08:40:2800060993397TRLO0LSE
237326.00 08:54:5400060993650TRLO0LSE
324326.00 08:54:5400060993651TRLO0LSE
536326.00 08:54:5400060993652TRLO0LSE
1514325.50 08:58:5100060993759TRLO0LSE
41325.50 08:58:5100060993760TRLO0LSE
1015325.00 09:06:4900060994491TRLO0LSE
563325.00 09:06:4900060994492TRLO0LSE
3978327.50 09:51:0500060996087TRLO0LSE
500327.50 09:55:4100060996226TRLO0LSE
162327.50 09:55:4100060996227TRLO0LSE
946327.50 09:55:4100060996228TRLO0LSE
337327.50 09:59:0000060996326TRLO0LSE
274327.50 09:59:0000060996327TRLO0LSE
99327.50 09:59:1100060996332TRLO0LSE
425327.50 09:59:1100060996333TRLO0LSE
536327.50 09:59:1100060996334TRLO0LSE
506327.50 09:59:1100060996335TRLO0LSE
1757327.50 10:09:3700060996703TRLO0LSE
3265327.50 10:09:3700060996704TRLO0LSE
1572327.00 10:23:5100060997094TRLO0LSE
47326.50 10:31:3700060997391TRLO0LSE
1535326.50 10:31:3700060997392TRLO0LSE
1670326.50 10:31:3700060997393TRLO0LSE
232326.00 10:33:4600060997505TRLO0LSE
536326.50 10:43:4500060997880TRLO0LSE
536326.50 10:43:4900060997884TRLO0LSE
1911326.50 11:23:5700060999066TRLO0LSE
1609326.50 11:23:5700060999067TRLO0LSE
1500326.50 11:23:5700060999068TRLO0LSE
141326.50 11:23:5700060999069TRLO0LSE
457326.00 11:24:0000060999083TRLO0LSE
500326.00 11:24:0000060999084TRLO0LSE
273326.00 11:24:00 00060999085TRLO0LSE
444326.00 11:24:0000060999086TRLO0LSE
2537324.50 11:24:5000060999107TRLO0LSE
1816325.50 11:40:0200060999516TRLO0LSE
199325.00 11:41:0600060999530TRLO0LSE
400325.00 11:41:0600060999531TRLO0LSE
1429325.00 11:41:0600060999532TRLO0LSE
846324.50 11:48:2100060999815TRLO0LSE
474324.50 11:48:2100060999816TRLO0LSE
536324.00 12:08:4800061000372TRLO0LSE
889323.50 12:16:0600061000676TRLO0LSE
860323.50 12:16:0600061000677TRLO0LSE
1891323.00 12:26:1800061001127TRLO0LSE
1747322.50 12:34:2300061001416TRLO0LSE
1886320.50 12:53:1300061002004TRLO0LSE
780319.50 13:06:1200061002845TRLO0LSE
907319.50 13:08:2700061002910TRLO0LSE
67319.50 13:09:1000061002942TRLO0LSE
402319.00 13:23:3200061003524TRLO0LSE
536319.00 13:25:3200061003581TRLO0LSE
1500319.00 13:30:1700061003700TRLO0LSE
182319.00 13:30:1700061003701TRLO0LSE
2017318.50 13:32:5200061003895TRLO0LSE
46318.50 13:32:5200061003896TRLO0LSE
254318.00 13:33:1000061003905TRLO0LSE
500318.00 13:33:1000061003906TRLO0LSE
1023318.00 13:33:1000061003907TRLO0LSE
30319.50 13:49:4100061004668TRLO0LSE
300319.50 13:49:4100061004670TRLO0LSE
253319.50 13:58:0200061004955TRLO0LSE
281319.50 13:58:0200061004956TRLO0LSE
375319.50 14:00:1200061005069TRLO0LSE
402319.50 14:02:4200061005171TRLO0LSE
344319.50 14:02:4200061005172TRLO0LSE
298319.00 14:10:3000061005486TRLO0LSE
1338319.00 14:10:3000061005487TRLO0LSE
586319.00 14:10:3000061005488TRLO0LSE
1156319.00 14:10:3000061005489TRLO0LSE
672317.50 14:18:3700061005949TRLO0LSE
500317.50 14:18:3700061005950TRLO0LSE
500317.50 14:18:3700061005951TRLO0LSE
210317.50 14:18:3700061005952TRLO0LSE
281318.50 14:32:4800061006568TRLO0LSE
1065318.50 14:33:0700061006587TRLO0LSE
261318.50 14:33:0700061006588TRLO0LSE
524318.50 14:33:1300061006599TRLO0LSE
516318.50 14:33:1300061006600TRLO0LSE
399318.50 14:33:2500061006619TRLO0LSE
1607318.00 14:35:2000061006784TRLO0LSE
167317.50 14:37:0800061007061TRLO0LSE
2167317.50 14:37:0800061007062TRLO0LSE
5319.50 14:47:0500061007713TRLO0LSE
455319.50 14:47:0500061007714TRLO0LSE
14319.50 14:47:0500061007715TRLO0LSE
550319.50 14:47:0500061007716TRLO0LSE
157319.50 14:47:4000061007756TRLO0LSE
233319.50 14:48:1000061007792TRLO0LSE
500319.50 14:48:1000061007793TRLO0LSE
245319.50 14:48:1000061007794TRLO0LSE
500319.50 14:48:1000061007795TRLO0LSE
225319.50 14:48:1000061007796TRLO0LSE
138320.00 14:57:2500061008389TRLO0LSE
33320.00 14:57:2500061008390TRLO0LSE
23320.00 14:57:3000061008391TRLO0LSE
139320.00 14:57:3000061008392TRLO0LSE
22320.00 14:57:4500061008394TRLO0LSE
21320.00 14:57:5500061008411TRLO0LSE
504320.00 14:57:5500061008412TRLO0LSE
77320.50 15:02:2000061008696TRLO0LSE
1694320.50 15:03:4700061008771TRLO0LSE
1747320.50 15:03:4700061008772TRLO0LSE
1901320.00 15:06:4200061008917TRLO0LSE
1855320.00 15:13:3900061009276TRLO0LSE
513320.00 15:14:5500061009353TRLO0LSE
245320.00 15:14:5500061009354TRLO0LSE
901320.00 15:14:5500061009355TRLO0LSE
111320.00 15:14:5500061009356TRLO0LSE
11319.50 15:22:0500061009828TRLO0LSE
5319.50 15:22:0500061009829TRLO0LSE
517319.50 15:22:0500061009830TRLO0LSE
483319.50 15:22:0500061009831TRLO0LSE
5319.50 15:22:0500061009832TRLO0LSE
11319.50 15:22:1500061009868TRLO0LSE
1282320.50 15:25:2700061010176TRLO0LSE
536320.50 15:25:3000061010182TRLO0LSE
536320.50 15:25:3400061010190TRLO0LSE
402320.50 15:26:1400061010257TRLO0LSE
536320.50 15:26:2500061010316TRLO0LSE
941320.00 15:27:0000061010361TRLO0LSE
718320.00 15:27:0000061010362TRLO0LSE
1716320.00 15:29:3500061010607TRLO0LSE
536320.50 15:32:5700061010799TRLO0LSE
1822322.50 15:42:2000061011384TRLO0LSE
1557323.00 15:49:3100061011848TRLO0LSE
1658323.00 15:49:3100061011849TRLO0LSE
1856323.00 15:49:3100061011850TRLO0LSE
3001322.50 15:50:2700061011917TRLO0LSE
25322.50 15:55:4100061012262TRLO0LSE
155322.50 15:56:0400061012280TRLO0LSE
155322.50 15:56:5300061012327TRLO0LSE
3323.00 15:59:5800061012480TRLO0LSE
35323.00 15:59:5800061012481TRLO0LSE
656323.00 16:00:0600061012493TRLO0LSE
424323.00 16:00:1000061012497TRLO0LSE
427323.00 16:00:1000061012498TRLO0LSE
536323.00 16:02:0700061012728TRLO0LSE
276323.00 16:02:0700061012729TRLO0LSE
809323.00 16:02:0700061012730TRLO0LSE
276323.00 16:02:0700061012731TRLO0LSE
1255322.50 16:02:1500061012737TRLO0LSE
1022322.50 16:04:4500061012840TRLO0LSE
590322.50 16:04:4500061012841TRLO0LSE
1183322.50 16:04:4500061012842TRLO0LSE
120322.00 16:09:1700061013129TRLO0LSE
32322.50 16:12:4000061013276TRLO0LSE
155322.50 16:13:1000061013305TRLO0LSE
1605322.50 16:13:1000061013306TRLO0LSE
1560322.50 16:13:1000061013307TRLO0LSE
536322.50 16:13:4300061013362TRLO0LSE
1911322.50 16:18:1600061013683TRLO0LSE
652322.50 16:18:1600061013684TRLO0LSE
912322.50 16:18:1600061013685TRLO0LSE
243322.50 16:20:1600061013848TRLO0LSE
605322.50 16:20:1600061013849TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
