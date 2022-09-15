Tata Power Solar has secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 125 MWp floating solar project in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.From pv magazine India Tata Power Solar Systems has secured the rights to set up a 125 MWp floating solar project in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The $75 million project will be built at the Omkareshwar reservoir in Khandwa district. Indian state-owned hydropower producer NHDC started accepting bids for the project earlier this year. It awarded the project to Tata Power Solar Systems through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. ...

