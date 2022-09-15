dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation exhibiting at the IAA Transportation Trade Show 2022 being held from September 20th to 25th in Hanover, Germany. IAA Transportation, under the motto "People and Goods on the Move", is the world's largest platform for transport and logistics and will host over 2,000 exhibitors from across the world. More than 250,000 attendees are expected during the six days of the show.

At the IAA Transportation Trade Show 2022 dynaCERT will be exhibiting its proprietary HydraGEN Technology designed to reduce fuel consumption and pollutants such as GHG's currently available globally for small, medium and large diesel vehicles and generators.

IAA Transportation presents the world of buses, van, trucks, trailers and bodies in all its facets. The exhibition provides content for all aspects of sustainable, social, technical, economic and political aspects of global transport. International opinion leaders from all relevant industries will be discussing the challenges of our time and present their solutions and visions for the global and regional transport of the future.

dynaCERT will be exhibiting at Booth D15 in Hall 24 with demonstrations of its flagship products, the internationally renowned HG1 and HG2.

Daily presentations of the company's HydraLyticaTM app will held at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm throughout the exhibition.

Enrico Schlaepfer, Vice President Global Sales Marketing for dynaCERT, states, "As part of our CCF (Corporate Carbon Footprint) at dynaCERT, we not only want to reduce world-wide CO2e emissions with our HydraGEN Technology, but also feel compelled this year to make our booth at the "IAA Transportation" absolutely 100% climate neutral. We pursue an approach that is more transparent and comprehensible than a simple CO2e-Offset Certificate. For each component of our exhibit, we calculate the exact amount of CO2e emissions and then offset this GHG footprint by planting trees at the Hanover exhibition center and the surrounding area. The Company's HydraGEN Technology is the one technology that bridges the gap to the ecological transition and provides a cost-effective solution to the world today!"

Jim Payne, President CEO of dynaCERT, comments, "After the unexpected planetary disruptions of the past two years caused by the COVID pandemic, dynaCERT is extremely pleased and very eager to be able to relaunch its high-profile global marketing drives and trade show initiatives. With our 47 dealers world-wide supported by our dedicated European and North American in-house professionals, we are strongly committed to furthering our international presence in 2022 and beyond."

For further information on IAA Transportation 2022, please visit their website at: https://www.iaa-transportation.com/en

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

