Regulatory News:

Targetplay, a new division of Targetspot (Paris:ALTGS) (Brussels:ALTGS) dedicated to gaming, today announces a new representation partnership with Gadsme, a global premium in-game monetisation platform adopted by major studios including Voodoo, Ubisoft, Tilting Point, TapNation and Lion Studios. Global demand partners from the Targetplay network across the USA, Europe, LATAM and APAC will be able to access Gadsme's supply side network of mobile games studios at scale.

Guillaume Monteaux, CEO of Gadsme, declared: "We are focused on delivering best in class non-intrusive monetization solutions to our gaming community and our elegant and unique audio format jointly developed with Targetplay is designed to maximise audio KPI's and minimise user disruption

The most premium inventory in the market

Adam Pattison, Global Head of Targetplay, said: "Our advertising partners have been experimenting with in-game audio, and our partnership with Gadsme gives them access to some of the most premium inventory in the market today

"Targetspot was always a pioneer in the audio industry and with this division we maintain our vision of opening new possibilities in the audio advertising industry. Mobile gaming advertising spending is forecasted to reach 130 billion dollars worldwide in 2025*, a great opportunity for audio ads who are preferred by 75% of mobile users over video ads** because they allow the gamer to keep playing", stated Mario Cabanas, General Manager at Targetspot.

*Source: Source: Juniper Research; ID 1240471 I Survey period: 2020, worldwide

** Source: Audiomob study

About Gadsme

Gadsme is a premium In-Game Ad monetisation solution, specialising in non-intrusive Ad formats. Recently backed by UbiSoft and Galazy Interactive and working with some of the largest gaming and advertisers worldwide. Their unique product offers stability and premium inventory, with a suite of options, including clickable performance based In-Game ads, to serve the entire advertising world with measurable KPIs and maximise revenue for game studios.

About Targetspot

Targetspot, an AdTech group company listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges, has been a leader and pioneer in digital audio since 2007. Targetspot connects brands to their target audiences via an inventory of leading publishers across all areas of digital audio. Through its proprietary technologies, Targetspot provides end-to-end integration between advertisers and publishers, for contextually targeted, cookie-free campaigns involving both direct and programmatic buying. Targetspot is also a leader in audio streaming, its Shoutcast brand enabling over 85,000 radio stations to be streamed online. Targetspot is operational in 9 countries and employs around 100 people worldwide.

NEXT EVENT

First half 2022 results

17 October 2022, after market close

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005535/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Marianne Py

mpy@actifin.fr

Francis Muyshondt

investorrelations@targetspot.com

Media Relations

Isabelle Dray

idray@actifin.fr