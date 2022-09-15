

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Thursday after official data showed the country's c0nsumer price inflation slowed less than expected in August.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 5.9 percent in August from 6.1 percent in July, final data from the statistical office Insee revealed. But the rate was slightly above the 5.8 percent estimated on August 31.



EU harmonized inflation came in at 6.6 percent in August, down from 6.8 percent in the previous month. The preliminary estimate was 6.5 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,220 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday.



Banks were broadly higher, with Societe Generale rising 1.6 percent.



Innate Pharma dropped 0.6 percent despite turning to profit in its first half.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de