Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Appoints Jeffrey S. Kuhlman Chief Communications Officer

Extensive global experience in brand, product, advanced technology, environmental and media communications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), a global business with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, today announced that Jeffrey S. Kuhlman has joined the Company as Chief Communications Officer handling public relations, corporate communications, and marketing.

"As we foster relationships with clients, many of whom are creating transformative change in the automotive vertical leading the adoption of EVs, it is vital that Charge's brand is amplified, and our communications elevate the Charge differentiators and our unique competitive advantages. Jeff Kuhlman's distinguished expertise with premier global automotive companies and technology will align with our foundation of delivering the highest level of integrity and exceptional quality service to our customer base. We are confident Jeff's contributions will accentuate the true value of our Charge brand and accelerate the recognition of becoming the most trusted infrastructure provider for next-gen broadband and EV charging," said Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer "We welcome you with open arms to the Charge family, Jeff!"

Mr. Kuhlman joins Charge from Bentley Motors, Inc., one of the world's most desirable luxury brands, where he was Chief Communications & Marketing Officer responsible for the design and implementation of corporate communications and marketing strategies, product introductions, and internal communications for all the company's operations in North America and South America. He joined Bentley Motors following a four-year assignment in Japan as head of Global Communications for Nissan Motor Company. He was previously Chief Communications Officer for Audi of America following a 20-year career at General Motors, where he held several communications positions in the powertrain, truck, and advanced technology groups and served as a speechwriter for the President of GM North America, ending his tenure as the head of Communications for the company's North American Vehicle Sales, Service, and Marketing Group.

"Charge is superbly positioned to lead in deploying the network of EV chargers and broadband infrastructure that America needs for electrical vehicle growth and secure, fast wireless communications," said Kuhlman. "This is a multi-decade revolution in data delivery and EV mobility, and Andrew and the Charge team present a unique value proposition with seamless end-to-end, equipment agnostic next-gen broadband and EV infrastructure solutions. I am excited and honored to join this incredibly talented leadership team."

Mr. Kuhlman earned a BA in Communications from the University of Toledo and an MBA from Michigan State University. His philanthropic efforts focus on cancer research and education; he supports the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, The University of Toledo, and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He is a member of PTTOW!, an invitation-only community for CEOs, CMOs and Icons, and he formerly participated in the Arthur W. Page Society, an association for senior public relations and corporate communications executives and educators.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice, data and short message services ("SMS") to carriers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: broadband, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications, and electric vehicle ("EV") charging. Solutions for these two sectors include: design and engineering, equipment specification and sourcing, installation, data and software solutions, and service and maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Contacts:

Marketing:

Jeff Kuhlman (571) 246-3857

jkuhlman@charge.enterprises

Investor Relations:

Christine Cannella (954) 298-6518

ccannella@charge.enterprises

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777

ccapaccio@lhai.com

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715994/Charge-Enterprises-Appoints-Jeffrey-S-Kuhlman-Chief-Communications-Officer