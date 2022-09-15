Confo Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will present highlights from the preclinical profiling of CFTX-1554, Confo's lead clinical candidate in neuropathic pain, during the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2022 World Congress on Pain, which will take place September 19-23 in Toronto, Canada.

"We are excited to be presenting preclinical profiling details for our novel AT2R inhibitor, CFTX-1554, alongside research into its mechanism of action at the IASP congress," said Dr. Christel Menet, CSO of Confo Therapeutics. "The data from these in vivo and ex vivo studies support the potential efficacy of CFTX-1554 as a novel analgesic and suggest new hypotheses that inform its mechanism of action. With our Phase 1 study for CFTX-1554 ongoing, we look forward to substantiating these results in the clinic."

Details and a brief summary of the two poster presentations are as follows:

Poster ID Number: PTH219

Abstract Title: Efficacy of CFTX-1554, a AT2R Modulator Currently in Development for Neuropathic Pain, in CCI Neuropathic Pain Model

Summary: To investigate the anti-allodynic effects of CFTX-1554 in vivo, the molecule was tested in a CCI model, a widely used rodent model of neuropathic pain. Additionally, data from rodent pharmacokinetic studies were collected to estimate target plasma concentrations for subsequent early-phase human clinical trials of the drug candidate.

Poster ID Number: PWD228

Abstract Title: The Inhibitory Effect on In Vivo and Ex Vivo Vasodilation of the Angiotensin II Type 2 Receptor Modulator CFTX-1554, Currently in Development for Neuropathic Pain

Summary: The biological role and signaling cascade of AT2R in pain remain enigmatic, and multiple mechanisms have been proposed. Rat in vivo dermal blood flow and ex vivo thoracic aorta studies were performed, with the aim to further understand the biology of AT2R and to evaluate the effect of AT2R modulators on, respectively, indirect capsaicin-induced and direct Ang II-induced vasodilation responses.

About CFTX-1554

CFTX-1554 is Confo Therapeutics' first product candidate in clinical development and is a non-opioid approach designed to address peripheral neuropathic pain while avoiding centrally mediated side effects, such as addiction and sedation. The compound is a novel inhibitor of angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R), a clinically precedented target for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Whereas previous inhibitory compounds targeting AT2R have failed to reach market approval, CFTX-1554 is distinct in that it interacts more efficiently with the AT2R binding site, resulting in improved properties. CFTX-1554 is currently being examined in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05260658).

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics' unparalleled technology stabilizes functional conformations of GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors), thereby enabling the discovery of chemical or biological ligands that are conformationally selective This platform combined with the pharmacologic and biologic insight it provides, allows Confo to build a multi-indication pipeline of drug candidates with the vision of transforming therapeutic outcomes for patients with severe illnesses lacking disease-modifying treatments. Confo Therapeutics was spun out of VIB-VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in 2015. Supported by international life-science focused investors and led by an experienced team of entrepreneurial professionals and scientists from successful biopharmaceutical companies, Confo Therapeutics benefits from the rich scientific and innovative ecosystem in Belgium.

