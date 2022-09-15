Purchase Order from world class resort and casino marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy

The resort and casino consists of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas with millions of visitors each year

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) -The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury resort and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip (the "Resort & Casino").

"Receiving a purchaser order from this Resort & Casino is a significant achievement for the Company and an important indication of our rapid growth trajectory," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "When a 5-star luxury resort and casino is purchasing our gummies to sell at its property, it clearly illustrates the tremendous momentum that we are building and that our endangered "keystone" species mandate is very much resonating with business' and consumers throughout North America."

The Resort and Casino issued the purchase order on September 7, 2022 and was recently recognized as a Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award winner which spotlights international companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

"Our products clearly embody the Resort & Casino's commitment to a more sustainable future and we very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with them the supports the conservation of endangered "keystone" species," said Mr. Lamb.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137141