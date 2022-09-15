Automated Microbiology Market is expected to grow by US$ 10.69 billion during 2022-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8%, Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global automated microbiology market is expected to clock at US$ 10.69 billionby 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing prevalence of pathogen-related disease, technological advancement and rising research and development activity among developed and developing regions will fuel market growth. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Automated Microbiology Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030."





Market Drivers

One of the main drivers of the growth and expansion of the globally automated microbiology market is the increasing prevalence of pathogen-induced illnesses. Furthermore, the expansion of the global automated microbiology market is also fuelled by improvements in medical technology. In the near future, the global automated microbiology market is expected to experience substantial growth due to the growing number of microbiology research projects and activities being carried out around the world.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent market players in the global automated microbiology market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

bioMeriux, Inc

QIAGEN GmbH

Becton Dickinson & Company

Beckman Coulter

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Gene-Probe, Inc

Beckman Coulter

Affymetrix, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Gene-Probe, Inc

Alere Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Many companies are focusing an emphasis on organic growth initiatives, including new launches, product approvals, and others like patents and events. Acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations were two examples of inorganic growth tactics in the market. These steps have made it possible for market participants to grow their consumer bases and operations. With the growing need for microbiology laboratory automation in the global market, it is projected that market players in this industry would have profitable growth prospects in the future.

Excerpts from 'By End User Segmentation'

Based on end user, the global automated microbiology market has been segmented into:

Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals Laboratories

Blood Banks

During the projection period, the clinical laboratories market segment is anticipated to have a significant market share. Numerous microbiological studies are carried out in labs to find different infectious agents. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel the segment's expansion. Moreover, the increase in microbiological research activities being carried out in clinical laboratories can be attributed to this growth. Blood culture tests are increasingly being transferred to diagnostic laboratories because they are equipped with cutting-edge automated microbiological equipment that produces precise, dependable, and rapid results. However, hospital segment also showed lucrative growth during forecast period. Modern hospital laboratories are required because hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are becoming more common. According to the World Health Organization, developing countries have a greater rate of ICU-acquired infections than wealthy countries. Every year, over 8,000 patients in Canada pass away from illnesses acquired in hospitals. Governments all across the world are focusing their efforts on sharing awareness about HAIs and working with non-governmental groups to reduce its occurrence.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on the region, the global automated microbiology market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to its rapid technological development and early acceptance of new technologies, North America currently dominates the majority of the automated microbiology market. The region needs modern automated microbiological systems due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. The major revenue share contributors to the market in the region are the U.S. and Canada. The adoption of cutting-edge technology and the rapid advancements in molecular diagnostics are two key elements boosting the market's revenue in the region.

Moreover, the market for automated microbiology is expected to grow at the fastest rate in Asia-Pacific due to the region's rapid infrastructural development in the healthcare sector and rising consumer demand for cutting-edge products. As a result of their access to reliable technology and the growing popularity of automated microbiological testing, Japan and China are market leaders in Asia-Pacific for automated microbiology. As a result of their access to reliable technology and the growing popularity of automated microbiological testing, Japan and China are market leaders in Asia-Pacific for automated microbiology.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AUTOMATED MICROBIOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY DNA Sequencing, DNA & RNA Probe Technology Amplification Methods Labelling Techniques Detection Techniques non-isotopic methods radioactive methods Immunoassays Monoclonal Antibodies GLOBAL AUTOMATED MICROBIOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Biotechnology Industries Clinical Laboratories Hospitals Laboratories Blood Banks

