Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Online Language Learning Market Worth $31.81 Billion by 2029 - Market Sizes, Shares, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Online Language Learning Market By Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps and Applications, Tutoring), Age Group (<18 Years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years), Language (English, French, Spanish), End User - Global Forecast to 2029,' the market is projected to reach $31.81 billion by 2029 from an estimated $8.73 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2029.





Online language learning (OLL) can be web-facilitated, hybrid, or fully virtual classes. In recent years, these formats have been attracting serious attention from language professionals and the field of computer-assisted language learning (CALL). Furthermore, online language learning courses are widely adopted by students to improve communication skills as they move to different countries for better education.

Rising Internet and Smartphone User Base to Drive the Demand for Online Language Learning Solutions

Over the past decade, digital growth witnessed a rapid transition, with millions worldwide coming online every day. Among all digital technologies, the Internet has been one of the most transformative and fast-growing technologies. The number of internet users has increased from 3.4 billion in 2016 to 4.1 billion in 2019. Internet users make up 57% of the global population.

In addition, internet penetration has expanded mainly due to the increased availability of bandwidth, affordable data plans, and rising awareness driven by government programs. As per estimates, internet penetration has increased from 45% in 2015 to 59.6% in 2020. Furthermore, emerging economies have witnessed tremendous growth in internet usage in the last decade.

Moreover, with the increasing access to the Internet, the number of mobile users also grew, making up a significant proportion of online language learning app users. According to the World Bank, mobile cellular subscriptions (per 100 people) have increased exponentially over the past decade, with users rising from 87.9 in 2012 to 106.4 in 2018. Also, according to BankMyCell, in 2019, smartphone users reached 3.5 billion, which is ~45.0% of the world's population owning smartphones. These factors are expected to provide tremendous growth opportunities for the online language learning market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research has segmented this market based on learning mode (self-learning apps and applications, tutoring), age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and > 40 years), language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Japanese, German, Italian, Arabic, Korean, and other languages), end user (educational institutes, government bodies, individual learners, and corporate learners), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on learning mode, the global online language learning market is segmented into self-learning apps and applications and tutoring. The tutoring segment is further segmented into one-on-one learning and group learning. In 2022, the self-learning apps and applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. The growth of this market is attributed to the wide usage of apps and applications worldwide through mobile phones, tablets, and computer users. Additionally, the rapid development of technology-enabled language learning apps to integrate different media, such as texts, pictures, animation, audio, and video, to create multimedia instructional materials, and increase students' interest in studying boost the growth of this market.

Based on age group, the global online language learning market is segmented into <18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2022, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. The growth of this market is attributed to the opportunity to learn new languages in a lively and comfortable environment for students <18 years of age.

Based on language, the global online language learning market is segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other Languages. In 2022, the English segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to its wide usage as the most-spoken language in the world. Moreover, online English language learning programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. However, the Mandarin segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of foreign companies settling in China and the rapidly changing global trade and economic scenario. Languages such as Mandarin are becoming strategically important internationally..

Based on end user, the global online language learning market is segmented into individual learners, educational institutes, government bodies, and corporate learners. The educational institutes are further segmented into K-12 and higher education. In 2022, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing usage of mobile phones as Internet penetration is rising in urban and rural areas, leading to increased access to language learning apps.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2022. The large share of the Asia-Pacific market is attributed to the growing government focus on the education sector, the high adoption of digital technologies in educational facilities, and high education expenditure in the region. In addition, rapidly developing economies, various schemes launched for supporting digitization in education, and increasing disposable income leading to the penetration of the Internet contributes to the high growth of the online language learning market in Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report:

Online Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring

One-on-one Learning



Group Learning

Online Language Learning Market, by Age Group

<18 Years

18-20 Years

21-30 Years

31-40 Years

>40 Years

Online Language Learning Market, by Language

English

French

Spanish

Mandarin

Japanese

German

Italian

Arabic

Korean

Other Languages

Online Language Learning Market, by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes

K-12



Higher Education

Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

Online Language Learning Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Indonesia



Australia & New Zealand

&

Taiwan



Hong Kong



Singapore



Malaysia



Vietnam



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.



Spain



Russia



Poland



Netherlands



Sweden



Belgium



Austria



Switzerland



Finland



Norway



Turkey



Ireland



Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

