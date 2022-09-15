The German authorities say that the country's new 1.5 GW tender is a response to the current energy crisis. Selected PV projects will have to reach completion within nine months after securing feed-in premium tariffs.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has announced that it will soon launch an additional tender to deploy 1.5 GW of PV capacity. The deadline to submit project proposals will be set for Jan. 15, 2023. In this so-called "crisis tender," projects must not exceed 100 MW in size. The selected PV projects will have to reach completion within ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...