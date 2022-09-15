Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed RAADR, Inc. (OTC Pink: RDAR) ("the Company"), a company that publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. CEO of the Company, Jacob Dimartino, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "In 2015, we started the company and at that time we were just a web-based version of our application, which we have used for schools with quite a bit of success," shared Dimartino. "The last two years we have dedicated ourselves to developing the perfect app for parents to be able to keep a snapshot of what is going on with their children online."

"Parents need to stay vigilant these days whether it is regarding suicide, potential campus violence, or the real big one, which is cyber bullying," continued Dimartino. "It affects every child and it is a big thing in society that we are aimed at preventing."

"What exactly does your app do?", asked Jolly. "A parent can pick up red flags, signals that are being put out," said Dimartino. "It detects red flags for suicide, campus violence, and cyber bullying," he added. "With parents keeping a watchful eye, it could prevent these things from happening."

"How is the company going to generate revenue?", asked Jolly. "We are going live with the app in December, and we are going to be available for both IOS and Android platforms," said Dimartino. "The app will be free to parents, kids, and advisors, and is designed to be an online community and resource," he continued. "The way we are going to make our money is through advertisers."

"What is your marketing strategy going forward here in their fourth quarter?", asked Jolly. "The app will be live sometime between December 15th and December 20th, and is geared towards launching at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona February 12th," said Dimartino. "There are some major things we are working on leading up to the Super Bowl, including an event, which all play into the marketing for the app."

"Have you given any consideration to the cyber bullying occurring in the Fortune 500 workplace?", asked Jolly. "Bullying is seen every single day online," said Dimartino. "Our passion right now is youth, but we know that there are many things that align with helping adults with the same problems. Right now my passion and focus is strictly on the youth and helping parents keep an eye on their children online."

To close the interview, Dimartino elaborated on the Company's potential as they grow closer to the launch of their anti-cyberbullying technology in December of 2022.

ABOUT RAADR, INC.

RAADR publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR's products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR'S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org, over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

