Lawn Mower Market to Reach USD 51350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.5%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawn Mower Market is Segmented by Type (Gasoline, Electric, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028.





Lawn Mower Market is estimated to be worth USD 22790 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 51350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.5% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Lawn Mower Market

In North America and Europe, little lawns and backyard gardens are essential elements of dwellings since they considerably improve the aesthetic appeal of the house. This has increased the need for lawn mowers, increased consumer interest in gardening activities, and increased the amount of lawn maintenance activities, all of which have increased the growth of the lawn mowers market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE LAWN MOWER MARKET

The expansion of residential areas with lawns and the rise in demand for automated and gasoline-powered lawn mowers to maintain the lawns nearby have both been linked to regional urbanization. The development of smart cities and green spaces is required by this urbanization, which entails building new buildings and maintaining public green spaces and parks. When it comes to keeping your grass groomed, lawn mowers produce expert results. To guarantee that your yard looks tidy and well-kept, the sharp blades produce even and consistent results on the grass. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Lawn Mower market.

People spent more time at home as a result of the epidemic, and as a result, they were more attentive to the needs of their homes. The amount of time consumers spend growing organically is increasing. Homeowners are reevaluating the environmental impact they are having on the planet and seeking ways to make amends as a result of the rapid climatic changes. Many want to cherish the beauty of nature, so they use lawns as entertainment areas. This has increased the demand for lawn mowers thereby increasing the lawn mower market growth.

People are actively investing in automatic lawn mowers since they are convenient, take care of the bulk of the lawn, and free up human laborers to do more complex tasks like planting, gardening, patio construction, etc. Due to their small size and high-tech characteristics like pre-determined pathing, quieter cutting due to smart operations, full electric power supply, and low power consumption during recharge, these appear to be the preferred option. This factor is expected to further fuel the lawn mower market growth.

LAWN MOWER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, Gasoline is the most lucrative segment. Compared to lawn mowers powered by electric motors, ICE lawn mowers have stronger engines.

Based on application, the residential segment is the most lucrative. This high demand is attributed to the growth of remote working environments around the world, which gives customers time to enjoy hobbies like gardening or do-it-yourself gardening from the comfort of their homes. The demand for gardening-related products increased as people started to spend more time at home; this trend is anticipated to continue for at least the next two years.

Due to the high demand for professional lawnmowers, landscaping equipment, and automated tools, Europe is the largest market, with a share of over 30%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both of which have a share of over 40%.

Key Companies:

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Deere & Company

Global Garden Products

Honda

Briggs & Stratton

Toro Company

Ariens

Jacobsen/Textron

Briggs & Stratton

Mayville Inc

STIHL

Emak

Craftsnman

AL-KO

Worx

STIGA Spa

Linea Tielle

Robomow

Bosch

Mamibot

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Belrobotics

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Milagrow HumanTech.

