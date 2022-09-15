Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Dem Markt die Stirn bieten: Kurz vor Meilensteinmeldung? Bald Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.09.2022 | 16:34
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 15

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Thursday, 15th September 2022

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 9 were passed.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary ResolutionsIn Favour% Votes CastChairman's Discretion% Votes CastAgainst% Votes Cast
1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2022 together with the Directors and Auditors reports.15,821,80698.836,0020.2165,2221.0
2.To approve the Directors remuneration report.15,672,39798.054,4910.3278,0561.7
3. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company.15,727,72998.143,7360.3252,4091.6
4. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company.15,724,00898.143,7360.3256,1301.6
5. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company.15,707,01998.043,7360.3273,1191.7
6.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration. 15,788,64298.543,7360.3192,2091.2
7.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities.15,758,63698.343,7360.3220,6581.4
Special Resolutions
8.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares.15,726,32098.243,7360.3237,5081.5
9.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.15,884,21699.146,3140.3101,4030.6

NOTES:

  1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863
  2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 9.
  3. At the date of the AGM some shares were disenfranchised under the Company's Articles of Association due to a failure to comply with the Companies Act 2006. Had they been included in the vote, it would not have affected the outcome, and all resolutions would still have been passed.
  4. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 8 & 9 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.