Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Thursday, 15th September 2022

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 9 were passed.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary Resolutions In Favour % Votes Cast Chairman's Discretion % Votes Cast Against % Votes Cast 1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2022 together with the Directors and Auditors reports. 15,821,806 98.8 36,002 0.2 165,222 1.0 2.To approve the Directors remuneration report. 15,672,397 98.0 54,491 0.3 278,056 1.7 3. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company. 15,727,729 98.1 43,736 0.3 252,409 1.6 4. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company. 15,724,008 98.1 43,736 0.3 256,130 1.6 5. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company. 15,707,019 98.0 43,736 0.3 273,119 1.7 6.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration. 15,788,642 98.5 43,736 0.3 192,209 1.2 7.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities. 15,758,636 98.3 43,736 0.3 220,658 1.4 Special Resolutions 8.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares. 15,726,320 98.2 43,736 0.3 237,508 1.5 9.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 15,884,216 99.1 46,314 0.3 101,403 0.6

NOTES:

The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863 Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 9. At the date of the AGM some shares were disenfranchised under the Company's Articles of Association due to a failure to comply with the Companies Act 2006. Had they been included in the vote, it would not have affected the outcome, and all resolutions would still have been passed. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 8 & 9 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

END