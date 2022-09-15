Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 15
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)
Company Number: SC192153
Thursday, 15th September 2022
Results of Annual General Meeting
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 9 were passed.
The following proxy votes were cast:
|Ordinary Resolutions
|In Favour
|% Votes Cast
|Chairman's Discretion
|% Votes Cast
|Against
|% Votes Cast
|1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2022 together with the Directors and Auditors reports.
|15,821,806
|98.8
|36,002
|0.2
|165,222
|1.0
|2.To approve the Directors remuneration report.
|15,672,397
|98.0
|54,491
|0.3
|278,056
|1.7
|3. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company.
|15,727,729
|98.1
|43,736
|0.3
|252,409
|1.6
|4. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company.
|15,724,008
|98.1
|43,736
|0.3
|256,130
|1.6
|5. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company.
|15,707,019
|98.0
|43,736
|0.3
|273,119
|1.7
|6.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration.
|15,788,642
|98.5
|43,736
|0.3
|192,209
|1.2
|7.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities.
|15,758,636
|98.3
|43,736
|0.3
|220,658
|1.4
|Special Resolutions
|8.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares.
|15,726,320
|98.2
|43,736
|0.3
|237,508
|1.5
|9.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.
|15,884,216
|99.1
|46,314
|0.3
|101,403
|0.6
NOTES:
- The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863
- Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 9.
- At the date of the AGM some shares were disenfranchised under the Company's Articles of Association due to a failure to comply with the Companies Act 2006. Had they been included in the vote, it would not have affected the outcome, and all resolutions would still have been passed.
- A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 8 & 9 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu
For further information, contact the Company Secretary, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu
