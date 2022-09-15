Regulatory News:

Having already set out its strong commitment to the environment through its 4 Fair Impacts strategy for 2030, the Mercialys Group (Paris:MERY) has decided to ramp up its actions to safeguard natural resources by introducing a series of immediate measures. These measures are aimed at achieving the target set by the French government to reduce energy consumption by 10%.

Decisions effective immediately to respond to the urgent situation

The current geopolitical context and summer 2022's weather-related events highlight, now more than ever, the limited nature of natural resources and the need to take action together to ensure that they are used in the best possible way.

In response to this crisis context, Mercialys has capitalized on the expertise of all of its teams, coordinated through a dedicated task force, which has defined and deployed targeted actions across its shopping centers:

reducing the temperatures for heating and air-conditioning to 17°C in the winter and 26°C in the summer;

- limiting overnight heating to a level ensuring frost protection for facilities;

- turning off both the general lighting and in-store lighting one hour after the last store closes;

- adjusting air flow rates for the ventilation systems.

These measures will be rolled out while ensuring close coordination with retailers and full transparency with shopping center visitors. This organization is being put in place in order to effectively combine respect for the comfort and safety of retailers, employees and visitors, while engaging all stakeholders in this public interest initiative.

Longstanding commitment to reducing energy consumption

These immediate measures will be adapted to the context of energy market tensions and contribute to France's national efficiency drive. They follow on from the strategic commitment made by Mercialys since 2015 and further strengthened with its second CSR strategic plan for 2020-2030. The Group's teams, conscious of the reality of climate change and its day-to-day consequences, are being made aware of these challenges, particularly with a view to meeting an objective to help achieve carbon neutrality, with a 40% reduction in energy consumption by the end of this decade. This approach has had positive impacts because the Company, after putting in place a series of actions concerning both shopping center operations and investment work, is already effectively aligned with this ambition.

The actions taken include:

putting in place systems making it possible to monitor, manage and optimize energy consumption at the sites;

- managing equipment in the centers with a view to reducing its energy consumption levels;

- setting up automatic presence detectors to activate deactivate various electrical facilities;

- rolling out the LED relamping program;

- modernizing the heating and air-conditioning systems;

- fitting thermal insulation in the buildings.

Mercialys is also championing this strong and vital commitment with its peers, by notably chairing the CSR Commission of the Conseil National des Centres Commerciaux (French national council of shopping centers, CNCC).

Vincent Ravat

Chief Executive Officer

