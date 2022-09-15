-New Executive Leadership and CFIA Certification Are Among the Latest Developments-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (OTCQB: LNLHF) (FSE: LL1) today announced several developments for the company behind Iron Energy Drinks and Shelf Stable Omega-3 Flaxseed Oil. As the company enters its next stage of growth, it is undergoing significant changes, which include executive leadership, recent certification by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), and expansion in Canada and the United States.

"These are exciting times for LeanLife Health Inc. As the company prepares to enter a new cycle of growth, we are focusing our efforts on supporting our expansion in North America. Our new team is doing its due diligence to ensure everything is done in a timely, efficient manner, so that we are ready to roll out our products," says Anis Barakat, CEO of LeanLife Health Inc.

LeanLife Health Inc. has engaged Mr. Kareem Balbaaki as the new Operations Manager, replacing the position left vacant by Mr. Gavin Mah's resignation. Mr. Balbaaki has a Master's in International Business Strategy and extensive experience in operations, supply chain and logistics. Before joining LeanLife Health, he was the CPO at Revive Superfoods.

Anis Barakat noted that "It is with great pleasure that I have the opportunity to work alongside Kareem again having worked with him on Revive Superfoods. His expertise in the field will be a great asset allowing us to reach new clients and expand our potential markets."

LeanLife Health Inc. now has its CFIA certification, which allows the company to sell its products in Canada-and containers are set to arrive in early October. Elsewhere in North America, the New Jersey distribution center is ready for operations and is also awaiting the arrival of containers next month. Online, Amazon sales are ready to start by the end of September 2022.

More information about LeanLife Health Inc. is available by visiting www.leanlifehealth.com

About LeanLife Health Inc.

LeanLife Health Inc. was born from a desire to offer high-quality Omega-3 plant-based oils to the world. Evidence of over 50 years supports the numerous health benefits of flaxseed omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid. LeanLife Health recognized that over 50% of North Americans do not consume enough omega-3 fats and eat far too many omega-6 fats. Our omega-3 flaxseed formulation is stable for 2 years which will allow more food companies to add the oil to their products and more consumers to meet their nutritional needs. Proprietary methods initially developed at a Polish University in 2007 have been continuously improved upon to result in the most nutritionally stable plant-based omega-3 oils that are on the market today.

New initiatives have driven our team to incorporate more products to diversify our offerings and enrich shareholder value. We are excited to be rolling out the Mike Tyson-endorsed Iron Energy Drinks into the soft drink market across the United States and Canada. LeanLife Health Inc. is confident this strategy will propel us forward with positive gains in the foreseeable future.

