Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs).

GPC's 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8226/137300_f97c3c4534c459a8_001full.jpg

The Excellence in Governance Awards is a tribute to recognize the dedication and contribution that governance professionals, their boards, and their organizations make toward raising the bar on good governance practices in Canada.

The EG Awards Judges have elected to shortlist the following organizations in the following categories:

Board/Director Effectiveness Canadian Construction Association

Green Municipal Fund | Federation of Canadian

Vancouver Airport Authority Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ATB Financial

BC College of Nurses and Midwives

Enbridge

Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board

Vancity (Vancouver City Savings Credit Union) Engagement Black Opportunity Fund

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

First West Credit Union ESG/Sustainability/Purpose BMO Financial Group

British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC)

Dream Unlimited Corp Organizational Governance Alberta Lawyers Indemnity Association

BMO Financial Group

Green Municipal Fund | Federation of Canadian Municipalities Risk Management Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

Cenovus Energy

PSP Investments Strategy Cenovus Energy

Universite de Saint-Boniface

Vancouver Airport Authority

GPC would like to thank the many organizations that submitted nominations to the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards. GPC recognizes the hard work that goes into the EGA nomination process, and we commend those putting their organizations forward to be acknowledged for their dedication to good governance.

GPC would also like to thank the following shortlisting judges, who volunteered their time and effort to review all of the submissions:

Leanne Hull, Associate General Counsel and Director of Employment, Pension and Compensation Law, Legal & Regulatory Compliance, BMO Financial Group Wendy King, Senior Vice President, Risk, ESG, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Capstone Mining Corp. Denis Lavoie, Senior Director, Commercial and Legal Affairs, High Frequency Train, VIA Rail Canada Inc. Jamie Patterson, Associate Corporate Counsel, SaskTel Stephen Rotstein, Director, Ontario Securities Commission, Global and Domestic Affairs Branch Coro Strandberg, President, Strandberg Consulting Inc. Terri Uhrich, Senior Counsel, Affinity Credit Union

As well as our respected panel of final judges is composed of seasoned governance experts across Canada:

Geoffrey D. Creighton, Chief Executive Officer, In-House Counsel Worldwide Gigi Dawe, Director, Corporate Oversight & Governance, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Matt Fullbrook, Governance Advisor, Fullbrook Board Effectiveness Inc. Sylvia Groves, President, Governance Studio Neil Puddicombe, Associate General Counsel, Bank Board Governance & Assistant Corporate Secretary, BMO Financial Group Paul Schneider, Head of Corporate Governance, Total Fund Management, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Elizabeth Watson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Watson Inc.

The final judges will select the award winners who will be announced and celebrated on November 17th, 2022, at the ninth annual GPC Excellence in Governance Awards.

Sign up to GPC's official mailing list to receive the latest updates and details on the EGAs HERE and register now for the 2022 Awards Gala and Ceremony HERE.

About GPC

As the principal advocate for those who work in corporate governance, GPC aspires to:

Influence and promote leading governance practices

Be a catalyst for establishing the highest standards in corporate governance in Canada

Promote the recognition and success of Canadian governance professionals

For further information:

Lynn Beauregard, President

2 St. Clair Ave W, 18Th Floor, Toronto, ON, M4V 1L5, Canada

Phone: 416-921-5449, Ext 306

Email: awards@gpcanada.org

Website: http://www.gpcanada.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137300