FORZA INNOVATIONS INC.: Forza Innovations Retains Top Patent Attorney Jeffrey Finn of Finn Law to Represent Them in Quest to Patent Their WarmUp Therapeutic Devices

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Forza Innovations, Inc (OTC Pink:FORZ) (the "Company") (Forza") today announced that they have retained the services of Patent Attorney Jeffrey Finn of Finn IP Law, PC, located in Los Angeles, CA. This next crucial step in the patent process signifies that the Company is on track with the patent process for their WarmUp therapeutic devices.

Filing and finishing the patent for their first WarmUp device means that Forza Innovations can begin to access the Global Back Pain market, which, according to a report published by Brandessence, was valued at over $7 billion in 2019 and forecast to surpass $10 billion by 2026. The Forza team is preparing to file a utility and design patent on a new wearable, heated, therapeutic back brace. Nothing on the market has this functionality, or performance. Their goal is to not only get a patent issued, but to also have their product FDA approved as a Class 1 medical device. This process should take approximately 4-6 months to complete.

Forza Innovations CEO Johnny Forzani is pleased with the progress they have made in bringing his passion project to market to help people, "I understand that pro sports careers, especially in football, are incredibly short lived. I knew that I had to find a way to stay engaged with my lifelong passion of sports in some capacity. I love having the ability to create products that can not only allow elite athletes to perform at their best but can also help the millions of Americans that suffer with Chronic Back pain like I do. Struggling with disc or nerve pain can be debilitating, the redesigned WarmUp line of products will be a solution to combat this in the most effective way, so we can move and live our best life."

ABOUT FORZA INNOVATIONS, INC.

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the "Company), is an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzinnovations.com

CONTACT:

Johnny Forzani

EMAIL: info@forzinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

