

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the day's trading session in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended slightly down on Thursday as investors stayed wary of holding positions at higher levels.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,837.10 around mid-morning, ended with a marginal loss of 7.70 points or 0.07% at 10,746.70, off the day's low of 10,714.59.



Sika, Lonza Group and Richemont shed 2.2 to 3.3%. Partners Group and Givaudan both ended lower by a little over 1.5%. Logitech drifted down 1.04%.



Roche Holding climbed 1.8%. SGS gained 1.2%, while UBS Group, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.



In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose tanked 10%. Clariant, Straumann Holding, Tecan Group, Temenos Group and VAT Group lost 3.2 to 4.3%.



Sonova, Swatch Group, Ems Chemie Holding, BB Biotech and Lindt & Spruengli also ended sharply lower, whie Cembra Money Bank and Julius Baer posted moderate gains.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de