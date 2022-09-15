Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) -Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of September 14, 2022, it wishes to expand on the details provided on its newest board member, Mr. Eugene K. Schmidt.

In addition to his noteworthy vocations publicized in the prior release, Mr. Schmidt's most recent engagements include being VP Exploration for Cordoba Minerals, consulting to the President of Freeport McMoRan Exploration Co. and acting as consultant for Agnico Eagle's Project Development Group. He also held the position VP of Exploration for both El Tigre Silver and DiaBras Exploration (now Sierra Metals). Mr. Schmidt holds a master of Science degree in Economic Geology with the University of Arizona, rather than in Geological Engineering as previously reported.

Bell Copper's Dr. Tim Marsh will be giving a presentation on the Company's Big Sandy project at the inaugural Denver Mineral Exploration Summit (DMES), September 16th and 17th, 2022 in Golden, Colorado.

The DMES focuses on the geology of mineral discoveries and the display of exciting drill core in the core shack exhibit. The exploration summit is organized by the Center for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models (CASERM) and the Denver Regional Exploration Geologist's Society. Proceeds from the DMES will be used to grow a field education endowment for undergraduate and graduate students in economic geology within the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering at Colorado School of Mines.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Email: info@bellcopper.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137338