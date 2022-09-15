Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - WesCan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE) ("WesCan" or the "Company") is providing an update to the previously announced news release with respect to the Company's drilling program at Provost. Alberta.

On September 8, 2022, the Company announced that lease construction and drilling services were in place and that drilling was to begin within the next 7-10 days.

The Company is pleased to announce that drilling has now commenced and the new well spudded on September 13 at 19:00 hours. Surface and intermediate casing was set and cemented, plugged and pressure tested on September 14. The vertical section was completed to a depth of approximately 490 meters while the build section of the well at 490 meters, is expected to be drilled, cased and completed over the next 24 hours. Directional tools are being handled and expected to be in-hole by mid-day on September 16, 2022.

Further updates will be available over the course of the drilling program as we advance towards the completion stages of drilling. All updates and press releases will also be available on the Company's website at www.wescanenergycorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg T. Busby, President & CEO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (403) 265-9464

John H. Cassels, CFO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (403) 265-9464

TSX Venture: WCE

www.wescanenergycorp.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding expectations of management regarding the drilling of the well and the timing of obtaining results therefrom.

