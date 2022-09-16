Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement, through the issuance of 9,900,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company (the "Offering") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $495,000.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (each, a "Finder") a cash commission in the aggregate of $45,500. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Konkin

nick@grovecorp.ca

416-642-1807 Ext 305

About Royal Coal Corp.

Royal Coal Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development.

