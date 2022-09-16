

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cervélo USA has recalled R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles along with replacement stems due to fall hazard.



Cervélo has recalled about 1,800 model year 2022 Cervélo R5 and Caledonia-5 bicycles and 182 Cervélo ST31 LT replacement stems. In addition, about 243 bicycles were sold in Canada.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the handlebars on the bicycles can slip in the stem and cause the rider to lose control, posing a fall hazard.



The company said it received 13 reports of handlebar slippage. One injury has been reported, resulting from a fall.



The recalled products were sold at Cervélo dealership nationwide from May 2021 through July 2022 for between $5,000 and $13,000 (bicycles) and about $300 (ST31 LT replacement stems).







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de