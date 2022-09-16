YouTubeli Platform is designed to help youtube channels and creators to have ease of workflow and have career growth.

Paphos, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - YouTubeli, a company based in Cyprus focused on long-term monetization solutions for un-monetized YouTube Channels, whether if they were removed from the YouTube partner program or are copyright claimed.

YouTubeli platform offers a solution to channels that spend hours on end creating content but their videos end up not being eligible for monetization through the traditional route. This solution is especially suitable for compilation channels that don't make original content. Once the partnership is agreeable, YouTubeli will grant partners access to their Dashboard and media pool.

Upon successful registration, YouTubeli will ensure that all the creator's videos will be able to earn money through ad revenue. The team will provide their assistance throughout this process.

The team will advise the channel's latest videos to bring the channel to the next level and provide everything they need to get their content fully monetized in a simple and uncomplicated way.

The Dashboard provided by YouTubeli is to provide partners with full transparency over their channel's earnings while being updated on a weekly basis. Through the Dashboard, content creators can decide their payout method payouts options, such as bank transfer, PayPal, or crypto. The platform also offers 24/7 consultation, the support team will be readily available to answer any message or mails within one hour.

"A lot of channels that are not making their original content can't be monetised due to the use of copyrighted material in the videos like songs and clips," said a spokesperson for YouTubeli. "The team at YouTubeli has provided a proven successful solution to such channels after getting hit with YouTube demonetisation policy."

About YouTubeli

YouTubeli is a company that provides solutions to compilation channels that don't make full original content and are unable to be monetized due to YouTube policy. Through the help of YouTubeli, content creators are able to get the channels to be monetized their YouTube career.

