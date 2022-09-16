Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces the results of the Annual General Meeting held on September 15, 2022.

The following resolutions put to shareholders at the AGM were passed on a poll at the meeting:

Receipt of Financial Statements and Auditors Report; Election of Directors 2.1 Adeola Ogunsemi - 34,619,034 votes For 99.81% 2.2 Mattias Sjoborg - 34,619,034 votes For 99.81% 2.3 William Wells - 34,619,034 votes For 99.81% Appointment of Auditors

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Don Streu to the Board of Directors effective September 16, 2022.

Don is the President and CEO of Condor Energies Inc., a TSX-listed energy developer in Kazakhstan and Turkey since 2008. Prior to 2008, he spent 22 years with Chevron Corporation. Tethys is fortunate to be adding an individual with extensive experience in the industry and in the country to help advise on the Company's operations.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

Casey McCandless

Chief Financial Officer

901-763-4001

info@tethys-group.com

www.tethys-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137349