Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Dem Markt die Stirn bieten: Kurz vor Meilensteinmeldung? Bald Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
15.09.22
15:18 Uhr
14,000 Euro
-0,185
-1,30 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80513,93508:09
13,85513,90008:09
PR Newswire
16.09.2022 | 07:58
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF announces changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the appointment of Henry Wang as President, China and Northeast Asia.

Henry is currently President of Alstom's operations in China and was previously CEO of KUKA in China. From 1997-2019, Henry held a number of roles in SKF, including as Head of Industrial Sales in China.

Henry has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "Henry's leadership skills, experience and regional knowledge will help us accelerate our successful development across China and Northeast Asia."

Henry will join SKF on 8 October and replaces Patrick Tong, who, as previously announced, is retiring from SKF.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c3630948

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3630948/1626729.pdf

20220916 SKF announces changes to Group Management

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-henry-wang,c3089406

SKF-Henry Wang

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.