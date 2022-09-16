Anzeige
Freitag, 16.09.2022
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2022 | 08:32
Linkfire Extends and Expands Agreement with Apple

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire (LINKFI.ST) announces that it has extended its multi-year agreement with Apple to help artists and creators grow their audiences with Apple Services.

Partnerships are a key part of Linkfire's business model, driving monetizable consumer connections (traffic) through Linkfire's services. The longstanding partnership between Linkfire and Apple is also a strong enabler for Linkfire's technology and client offering, creating an even better platform for Linkfire's customers and partners.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire
Lars Ettrup, Co-founder and CEO
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Apple
Zach Kahn
Telephone: +1 (669) 276-2811
E-mail: zkahn@apple.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere
Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global workforce and also has offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more at www.linkfire.com or follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-09-16 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Linkfire extends and expands agreement with Apple

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716267/Linkfire-Extends-and-Expands-Agreement-with-Apple

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
