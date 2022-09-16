Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 15
[16.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,157,000.00
|EUR
|0
|114,938,312.76
|8.7359
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|887,528.34
|88.0484
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,334,990.48
|98.0086
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|139,212.00
|USD
|0
|15,453,457.46
|111.0066
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|9,148,141.67
|110.4461
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|285,771.00
|EUR
|0
|30,967,343.46
|108.3642
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|49,069.00
|CHF
|0
|5,066,660.14
|103.2558
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|54,211,049.19
|8.8025
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de