

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) has secured an extension to its contract with Barnet Council to continue to deliver back-office services for the borough's citizens. The extension is worth 42.7 million pounds, and with indexation and potential additional work, it could be worth up to 57 million pounds, the Group said. The extended contract begins at the start of September 2023.



Under the extension, Capita will continue to provide HR and accounts payable services for a further year to the end of August 2024. The Group will deliver IT, customer services and revenue and benefits services for the council for an additional two years and seven months until the end of March 2026. Also, Capita will work with the council to modernise its IT infrastructure.



The Group noted that some services not covered by these extensions will be returned to be run by the council from September 2023.







