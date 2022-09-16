

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a British business process outsourcing or BPO firm, said on Friday that it has agreed to divest Pay360 Limited, a payment service provider, to Access PaySuite, an arm of The Access Group, for 150 million pounds, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.



'The sale will help reduce indebtedness and provide additional liquidity, which together shall further strengthen Capita's balance sheet, whilst also allowing Capita to enhance its digital offerings for clients,' Capita said in a statement.



Upon the completion of the deal, the BPO company expects to obtain gross proceeds of around 156 million pounds, taking into account cash-like and debt-like items.



The company expects to obtain all required regulatory nods for the transaction in the fourth quarter.



For the year to December 31, 2021, Pay360 had generated a pre-tax income of 7.1 million pounds, with EBITDA of 10.5 million pounds, on sales of 45.8 million pounds.



For the first-half of 2022, Pay360 posted a pre-tax profit of 3.1 million pounds, on sales of 27.3 million pounds.



Barclays Bank Plc is serving through its Investment Bank as a sole financial advisor and sponsor to Capita.







