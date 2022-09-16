DJ EVRAZ plc: Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

16 September 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) announces that Mr. Andrey Loboda has been appointed to the Board of EVRAZ plc as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 15 September 2022.

Mr Loboda specializes in foreign investment protection, international commercial arbitration, civil law, private international law, insurance law and maritime law. He has participated as a party representative, an arbitrator or a sole arbitrator, chairman of the arbitral tribunal, an expert, and a rapporteur in over 70 arbitrations. He served as an assessor of the Arbitrazh (Commercial) Court of the City of Moscow in 2007-2009 and an alternate member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration in 2012-2015. Mr. Loboda is a member of the Expert Council at the ICC Russia Commission on International Arbitration and is a practicing attorney and managing partner at the law firm Loboda, Filimonov and Partners. Mr. Loboda has been a lecturer at the Department of Private International and Civil Law at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) since 2000 and wrote many law publications.

Mr. Loboda graduated from the international law faculty of MGIMO with a degree in International Law (Jurisprudence) in 1996 and the postgraduate studies at the Department of Private International and Civil Law at MGIMO in 1996-1999, where subsequently received a PhD in 2002. He also completed a testimony training programme (as an expert witness) in Bond Solon, London in 2019.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Aleksey Ivanov, CEO and Board member, said:

"I would like to welcome Andrey Loboda to our Board. His presence on the Board increases its expertise in the private international and civil law, as well as improves the Board composition."

There are no matters to disclose in accordance with LR 9.6.13.

