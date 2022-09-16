Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Inc. Announces Collaboration with Abveris to Discover Monoclonal Antibodies

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC Markets "ENZC" or the "Company").

Enzolytics, Inc. announces a collaboration with Abveris, a division of Twist Bioscience Corporation, to discover fully human monoclonal antibodies against multiple viruses. Abveris applies advanced immunization methods combined with B cell screening and hybridoma-based antibody discovery technologies to provide comprehensive gene-to-antibody discovery services.

The collaboration makes possible the combination of the synergistic technologies of the two companies in discovering monoclonal antibodies against numerous pathogenic viruses. Under the terms of the collaboration, Abveris (also known as Twist Boston) will utilize human patient donor peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) samples and peptide screening tools provided by Enzolytics to perform rapid B cell screening and identify antigen-binding antibodies for further characterization by Enzolytics. The companies will initially focus on discovering antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2.

Enzolytics' focus is on producing fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting multiple viral infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, HIV-1, Feline Leukemia virus, and Feline Immunodeficiency virus. The Company's antibodies are produced from human "immune-B cells" obtained from convalescent individuals who have recovered from the target virus. The Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform is used to identify highly conserved, immutable target sites on viruses. Production of antibodies targeting these conserved sites on the viruses will result in the production of antibodies that are not rendered ineffective by virus mutation. These fully human monoclonal antibodies have the original antibody affinity and specificity and minimized chances of immunogenicity.

This collaboration allows Enzolytics to significantly expedite the production of monoclonal antibodies against the numerous human and animal viruses which Enzolytics has analyzed using its AI platform.

"We have been impressed by Abveris' track record of discovering and delivering therapeutic antibodies," said Dr. Gaurav Chandra, Chief Operating Officer of Enzolytics. "To efficiently block COVID-19 infections and transmission, we need to get high levels of secretory IgA, reflecting mucosal immunity. Abveris will identify promising monoclonal antibody candidates via function-forward, high-resolution screening under expedited timelines.

This partnership with Abveris complements our efforts to significantly expand our antibody portfolio. We look forward to collaborating with Abveris to move us closer to our goal of expediently developing therapies for both human and veterinary use."

