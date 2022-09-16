The company said it plans to quadruple its battery manufacturing capacity by the end of 2023. The 2.8 MWh lithium-ferro phosphate battery will be unveiled at the RE+ conference in California.From pv magazine USA A new Canadian Solar battery product will be unveiled at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, California, a large event that will bring together leaders in renewable energy and clean technologies from Sept. 19-22. The battery is a utility-scale lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery with a 2.8 MWh energy capacity. LFP chemistry is hailed for cutting the risk of thermal runway, or fires, that ...

