

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation continued to increase in August, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 13.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 12.8 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a growth of 12.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.7 percent in August, after a 0.6 percent growth in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Earlier this month, the statistical office reported that the consumer prices gained 14.0 percent yearly in August and rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de