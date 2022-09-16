IFCM Invest - New PAMM platform from IFC Markets

Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - IFC MARKETS, a fast growing international forex broker with 16 years of history, has announced on August 15th a new service - IFCM Invest, which connects investors with experienced traders.





IFCM Invest PAMM Platform

What is IFCM Invest and how does it work

IFCM Invest is designed for both beginners who can follow experienced traders, copy trades and learn, as well as experienced traders who do not have time to follow the markets, but want their money to work. This is a win-win service for everyone.

In particular, IFCM Invest allows traders to place a certain amount of money with investment managers; successful and experienced traders with their rating and success history. Further, managers trade in Forex market and receive commission and payout in the form of a percentage of profits. Namely Investors receive profit in proportion to the amount invested in the manager's trading.

Investors will be able to create a diversified portfolio of traders, for example, an investor can find from 3 to 5 profitable Managers, invest in their trading activities and, as a result, get an investment portfolio.

Note: the more diversified your portfolio is, the lesser is risk.

IFCM Invest also provides statistics from all Manager's accounts.

Performance chart

Maximum drawdown

Recovery factor

Monthly return

% of loss/profit days and positions

etc.

Why IFCM Invest

IFCM Invest provides an excellent tool for making more profit as a Manager, as the profit will be much higher since the Manager receives a commission from all of his Investors.

The service provides two types of commissions:

Performance fee (percent from net profit)

Volume fee (USD per lot).

About IFC Markets

IFC Markets is an award-winning international Forex & CFD broker with 16 years of experience in the financial markets. It has more than 210,000 clients from 80 countries worldwide. IFC Markets offers its clients a wide range of financial instruments more than 650 (Crypto, ETF, Stocks, Indices, Currency pairs, Metals, Commodities, etc.) and provides online support in 12 languages. Broker has loyal clients based in Iran, Canada, Vietnam, Brazil and many more countries. IFC Markets is an ever evolving experienced forex broker with a number of proprietary innovations, such as GeWorko method and NetTradeX. Was honored with 20 international awards throughout 16 years of hard work. There are also contests, bonus programs and promos that IFC Markets is running on a regular basis. IFC Markets has an exceptional Trading Academy platform for novice and more experienced traders and also works with Forex expert analysts to host educational webinars f.e. Cryptocurrency, Auto-chartist, Forex Educational Courses etc.

IFCMARKETS. CORP. is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under registration number 669838 and is licensed by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC) to carry out investment business, Certificate No. SIBA/L/14/1073



IFC Markets Ltd is registered under No. LL16237 in the Federal Territory of Labuan (Malaysia) and is licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (license number MB / 20/0049).



CALDOW LIMITED with its registered address at Arch. Leontiou 187, 4th floor, 3020, Limassol, Cyprus is a payment agent of IFC MARKETS LTD incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under registration number HE 335779.

