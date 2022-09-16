

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE-100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange is currently close to the flatline, unlike much of its European peers that have declined close to 1 percent. Lingering concerns of an economic slowdown rattled market sentiment.



Meanwhile data released earlier showed retail sales in the U.K. dropped 1.6 percent month-over-month in August, versus a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month. Markets were however expecting a decline of 0.5 percent.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,297.10 and 7,243.06, versus the previous close of 7,282.07.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,278.33, down 0.05 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, only 39 are trading above the levels on Thursday.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, both rallied more than 2 percent.



Intercontinental Hotels Group and Airtel Africa, both declined more than 3 percent.



Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 110 million. The scrip has gained 0.67 percent.



The GBP/USD pair dropped 0.52 percent to trade at 1.1403 amidst the US Dollar Index strengthening 0.20 percent to 109.96.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds increased to 3.18 percent from Thursday's close of 3.166.







