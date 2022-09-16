Gamiotics Technology Makes Waves Overseas with Impressive Showing at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Audiences were abuzz during the sold-out run of The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the D&D-like show that let audiences control the adventure using Gamiotics technology. With more than 3589 users during the 25 performances, the groundbreaking technology has gone far beyond proof of concept and well into a new era of audience agency in live performance.

Starburst Magazine explains that "the show uses… Gamiotics to allow the audience to interact with the show; you'll need to scan a QR code with your phone. The audience is divided into three separate groups, one for each of the players, and then you get to make choices for that player throughout the show. Everything from what sort of character they get to play to how they should respond to certain things. The audience can also aid their champion through a series of interactive votes and pop quizzes."

Gamiotics, the brainchild of Founder and CEO David Carpenter, is a browser-based interface that allows any smartphone to access the platform. Audience members or event attendees are delivered information in real-time and can access the technology and content from anywhere in the world. "We had such a tremendous reception from audiences and critics alike in Edinburgh that we are strategically developing the next generation of Gamiotics to activate interactivity during live performances as well as additional applications," says Carpenter.

Purdue University recently announced that they are using Gamiotics' cutting-edge technology to power closed captioning during their shows on campus, allowing deaf and hearing-impaired audiences to enjoy live performances by simply using the smartphone that is already in the palm of their hands.

"With more than 3500 patrons at Purdue University Theatre performances each season, we are constantly addressing the needs of our audiences, both physically and mentally. Gamiotics is an enormous step in our accessibility measures," said Purdue's Department of Theatre Chair, Richard Dionne.

"We are trialing different scenarios including museums, churches, esports, live events and education to best deliver the solutions that are possible by the connectivity that Gamiotics provides," said Carpenter. "Our international impact is just beginning!"

About Gamiotics

Launched in 2020 by Founder and CEO David Carpenter, an expert in multiplatform content development, Gamiotics is currently the only software solution for the live entertainment market that connects the audience and content through the infinite power of technology. The Gamiotics browser-based interface allows any smartphone to access the platform making for a complete audience experience across multiple industry categories, events, and programming. For more information, go to www.gamiotics.com.

