The "Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Poland is expected to grow by 21.63% on an annual basis to reach US$30,472.8 million in 2022.

Companies Mentioned

bonprix

Euro Net's euro.com.pl

Terg's Media Expert

Zalando

zooplus

Bolt Food

Glovo

Pyszne

Too Good To Go

Uber Eats

iTaxi

mytaxi

Rainbow Tours

Travelplanet.pl

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Poland promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.79% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$25,053.8 million in 2021 to US$56,696.8 million by 2026.

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Poland B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Poland User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Poland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (bonprix, Euro Net's euro.com.pl, Terg's Media Expert, Zalando, zooplus)

Poland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Fru.pl, iTaxi, mytaxi, Rainbow Tours, Travelplanet.pl)

Poland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt Food, Glovo, Pyszne, Too Good To Go, Uber Eats)

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping breakdown by clothing, footwear accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music video, toys hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train bus, taxi service, hotels resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies events, theme parks gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Poland B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Poland B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

