

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) announced Friday that the company has agreed to subscribe to a 50 percent interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V., a wholly-owned Teck Resources Ltd (TECK, TCK_A.TO) subsidiary.



Through the deal, Teck and Agnico Eagle will become 50/50 joint venture partners at San Nicolás. Minas owns the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project in Zacatecas, Mexico.



Agnico Eagle said it will subscribe to $580 million of Minas shares, for a 50 percent interest. The share subscription implies a notional $290 million acquisition cost. Agnico Eagle's funding in the first two years is expected to be approximately $50 million.



Closing of the transaction is expected to be in the first half of 2023.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AGNICO EAGLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de