The German government continues to respond to the energy crisis by implementing measures supporting small-sized PV. This time, the tax breaks are intended to support solar arrays below 30 kW in size.From pv magazine Germany Anyone operating a photovoltaic system with an output of up to 30 KW on a single-family home or commercial property will no longer have to pay income tax on the electricity yield from the beginning of 2023. The German government approved the measure in its Annual Tax Act 2022. This tax exemption also applies to multi-family houses and mixed-use properties owning a PV system ...

